Thelma Cade Albrecht

Thelma Jean Cade was born in a midwife's home in Forsyth, MT on July 23, 1935, the third child of Elizabeth Verhelst and Millard Cade. She passed away on June 10, 2021, embraced by the love of family and friends.

A self-described wild child, she used to say she wasn't raised so much as flung up. She learned the value of hard work early in life, standing on a bucket to wash dishes in her mother's restaurant in Portland, OR. Her Grandmother Renilde and Aunt Margaret provided what little stability there was in her childhood. At their insistence, she entered Sisters of Charity School of Nursing after graduating from high school in Wallace, ID in 1953.

With a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Montana State University she fulfilled her passion for helping people by caring for patients at both Deaconess Billings Clinic and St. Vincent's Healthcare. In 1994 she earned a Master's of Science in Nursing and became an educator, teaching clinical nursing, smoking cessation and preventive health care.