Thelma Louise (Dickey) Wetzel was born in Montgomery Alabama on Oct. 19, 1927. While working for the phone company, she met and wed her naval Officer, Dale Wetzel, who was from North Dakota. They settled in Broadview. They eventually moved to Billings. Dale and Thelma had a daughter and two sons, Donna (Jay) Braunling, Terry (Lori), and Gregory (Claudine). Thelma did not hesitate to engage in conversation with a stranger at the checkout line. She savored anything coconut; she devoured used paperback novels; she enjoyed afternoons just talking and laughing. She is survived by her children, their spouses, seven grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. The family will hold a private service in Bozeman.
