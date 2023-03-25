Thelma Skaggs, of Billings, died at St. John's United on March 17.

Thelma was born on March 19, 1929, in Shawnee, Oklahoma, to Bill and Hattie Tingler. She had four siblings whom she loved very much. Her sister Irene died of pneumonia at a young age, but Jack, Jessie and Reese were her closest friends throughout her life. Thelma was the last surviving member of her family.

Thelma met Bill Skaggs in the fall of 1949, and they were married six months later on April 7, 1950, in Oklahoma City. They loved each other and had a strong commitment to each other, remaining married for 63 years until Bill's death in 2013. Bill and Thelma moved several times in the earlier years of their marriage in Oklahoma and Nebraska. They moved to Billings in 1968 and never moved again after falling in love with Big Sky Country.

Thelma went back to the workforce in 1971 after being a stay-at-home mom. She worked briefly as a seamstress and then started as a switchboard operator at Deaconess Medical Center in 1972, and promoted to switchboard supervisor. Thelma was very proud of her work at Deaconess and enjoyed helping patients and their families, the physicians, nurses and all other staff members stay in touch with each other in the days before everyone owned a cell phone. Thelma retired from Deaconess in 1994.

Thelma loved her family and spending time with them whenever she could. She was a talented seamstress and loved to create clothing for her children and grandchildren. Thelma was also an excellent cook and maintained a beautiful home throughout her life.

Thelma is survived by her children, Mike Skaggs (Gayle) and Lynda Skaggs O'Rear (Chris). She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Suzy Skaggs who was marred to Thelma's son Tim until his death in 2013. Thelma is also survived by her six grandchildren, Tifany Skaggs Hamlin (Harry), Misty Skaggs, Katherine "Cody" Skaggs, William "Michael" Skaggs, Rachel O'Rear and Jessie O'Rear Wensman (Mitchell). Thelma is also survived by six great-grandchildren, several nephews and a niece.

As Thelma requested, a private service is planned on March 29.

Thelma's family wishes to thank the caring staff at St. Johns and, in Thelma's honor, asks that donations be made to St. John's United Foundation. Gifts can be made online at www.give.stjohnsunited.org or by sending a memorial gift to St. John's United Foundation, 2429 Mission Way, Billings, MT 59102.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.