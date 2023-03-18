It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Theo Albert Pentecost, who was born on Feb. 6, and left this world on March 12. Theo's time with us was brief, but his impact on our lives will be everlasting. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Theo was a precious gift to his family, beloved by his parents, Marshall and Jessica, and his older brother, Benjamin, as well as his grandparents, Ted and Kerri Pentecost. His family will always hold onto the cherished memories of the time they spent with him and the joy he brought into their lives.

The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the medical professionals and emergency responders who cared for Theo. They also ask for privacy and respect during this difficult time.

Theo, you will forever hold a special place in our hearts. Rest in peace, little one.