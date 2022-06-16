Theodora Anne Christensen Boolin

Born April 1, 1945 Theodora (Also known by some as Teddy Anne) was born to Richard R. and Pauline Christensen in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. She is survived by her sisters Rachel (Stan) of Westfield, IN, Naomi (David) of Mahtomedi, MN, and her brother Timothy (Becky) of Billings, MT. She is also survived by many nephews and nieces.

Communities lived in: Alexandra, ND; Buffalo, Mt; Geyser, Mt; Stanford, Mt. were she graduated from High School in 1964.

She was married to Virgil J. Boolin on Dec. 29, 1964. During her marriage to Virgil, she made many moves following the pipeline through the United States. They lived in 23 different states during that time and life was always in transition to a new location. It was during this time that Teddy learned to never be a stranger and built many friendships. In the early 1970's, Virgil and Teddy bought a Peterbilt semi-truck and she became one of the first female truck drivers with her team mate Virgil. They were long haulers driving a refrigerated truck hauling produce out of the pan handle of Texas and Southern California. During this time, she settled in Buchanan Damn, Texas. In 1974 Virgil and Teddy quit the independent trucking business and Virgil went to work on the Alyeska. Teddy was widowed in 1977 when Virgil had tragic accident on the Alaska Pipeline in Prudhoe Bay.

After losing Virgil she sought God's direction and courageously pursued her calling. During this time, she developed a group home in Texas, developed ministries in Montana and went to Kenya Africa. This was all done with no support from an organization but driven from a heart for ministry and her absolute desire to serve Christ fully. She needed to complete her college degree to continue her pursuit of a theological degree and graduated from Montana State of Billings with a BA in Education and got her teaching certificate on June 9th, 1990.

After getting her degree, she moved to Des Moines, Iowa to join the chaplain program in Kansas City. She then went to Central Baptist Theological Seminary and got a Master of Divinity Degree and became Pastor Theodora Boolin. She pastored in the American Baptist Church of Buhle Idaho, Pierre South Dakota and Beatrice Nebraska before retiring to Prescott Valley Arizona.

While in Buhl Idaho Theodora met Victor Morris, whom she married 1996. Victor played a large part in supporting Theodora in her ministry and was a faithful helper to her. In the last few years Victor was an amazing help mate in caring for her as her health failed and her family is eternally grateful for all Vic has done.

She was always there to provide support to her family. She baptized and married many of her family members and children of close friends. She accepted all as they were, and she walked hand in hand with many on a path that led to the Kingdom of God. For that, those who knew her were blessed and privileged. We will soon join her in the New Heaven being prepared for those who know a risen savior made possible by people like Pastor Theodora Boolin. She will be deeply missed.

Celebration of Life: Will be Parkhill Church on the corner of 17th Ave and Parkhill Dr at 11:00 June 18th. There will be an open house after the service at the home of Tim and Becky Christensen.