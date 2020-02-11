Theodora ‘Teddy’ Rae Hofferber
Theodora ‘Teddy’ Rae Hofferber (Murphy) died peacefully on Feb. 9, 2020. Born in Powell Wyoming on June 8, 1939, Teddy moved to Billings when she was seven years-old and lived the remainder of her life there. She married the love of her life, Fred Hofferber, in 1956 and the two would go on to have three beautiful daughters.

Teddy had a full and wonderful life. She delighted in being a grandma and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Later in life, during her retirement, Teddy made and sold crafts and jewelry, took many adult education classes and wrote and published books about her life.

Preceded in death by her husband Fred, Teddy is survived by her daughters Susan, Julie and Janet, her grandchildren Lena, Saundra, Mark and Jeremiah, and her great-grandchildren Reggie, Elizabeth and Emily. The love and happiness that she brought into their lives is beyond measure and she will be greatly missed.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday Feb. 18 from 8 A.M. – 12 P.M., with a graveside service to follow at 1 P.M. at Laurel Cemetery.

