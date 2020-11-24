 Skip to main content
Theodore Foos
Theodore Foos passed away Nov. 14, 2020 at 93. Ted loved and served the Lord and his family. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Jeannine Foos, now Together Forever. Memorial date will be set later, due to COVID-19. Condolences may be sent to 701 Lewis Ave, Billings, MT 59101.

