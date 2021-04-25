Theodore (Ted) Eklund

Ted Eklund, 95, went home to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 19, 2021. Ted was born on Dec. 14, 1925 to Elmer and Eunice Eklund at Ryegate, MT. He attended school in Barber, MT, later transferring to Ryegate where he graduated from high school in 1943.

Ted was a World War 2 veteran, having enlisted in the U.S. Navy after high school. He served in the South Pacific with the Amphibious Corps aboard the LSM 387. Having served 3 years with the U.S. Navy, Ted was honorably discharged and returned home to Barber, MT, ranching with his father and brothers.

In Nov., 1951, Ted married Blanche Sandvig in Billings. To this union, a son, Conrad, was born in Oct., 1954. They later divorced, and, in 1972, Ted married Margaret Bucher in Lewistown, MT. Ted continued on the family ranch until it was sold in 1998. Shortly after, he and Margaret moved and retired to Billings. In June, 2008, Margaret died. In 2014, Ted moved to Mission Ridge Senior Living where he spent his remaining years.