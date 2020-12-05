Theodore (Ted) Ludvig Tvetene

Theodore (Ted) Ludvig Tvetene passed away at his home in King City, Oregon, on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Ted enjoyed a good cigar, a spot of scotch and solving the world's problems in the garage with anyone who would join him. Ted appreciated all aspects of horse racing, music (particularly Dixieland jazz), a good steak with a glass of cabernet, farming and raising cattle. In later years, he enjoyed oil painting and woodworking.

He was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Feb. 4, 1930 to Leonard and Dorothy Tvetene. He graduated from high school in 1948 and went on to receive an associate degree in Agriculture from the University of Minnesota.

Ted spoke often of how much he enjoyed his growing up years farming and working with his dad at Viking Dairy and delivering milk door to door. At noon, they would eat a ham sandwich and have a visit down by the river.

Ted married Jean Gustafson on May 29, 1954. They lived on the Tvetene family farm before moving to Hastings, Minnesota, where he farmed and worked at Wertheimer Cattle Company. Ted and Jean had 4 children – Mike, Gregg, Don and Lois.