Theodore Vincent Lechner

After fifteen years addressing civic groups about the need for safe detention and shelter care Ted's dream was realized, the Youth Services Center of Yellowstone County was constructed on South 26th Street in Billings and dedicated in 1987. The County Commissioners, to honor Ted's vision and commitment to youth, renamed the building the Ted Lechner Youth Services Center upon his retirement in 1997. Ted was honored, humbled, proud and thankful, to have the Center continue his life's work bearing his name. He is nominated for 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award to be presented at the 2021 Montana Board of Crime Control Conference. Many of his peers feel Ted is the father of juvenile justice in Montana.

Ted married his best friend, a nurse and fellow student at Carroll College Patty Ellen Hall of Sheridan Wyoming, and loved her for over 60 years. Together they were immensely proud parents of three amazing sons, David, Tom, and Michael. The boys and their families ever grateful for time spent together with Ted, learning by his example life lessons in integrity, perseverance, kindness, love and respect for each other, and especially for their mother. His Catholic faith was also a vital component in his life, prayerful and devout, he remained active by serving on the Parish Council of St. Pius and then at St. Thomas the Apostle where he ushered and counted collections. Ted embraced his love of all nature including fishing, hunting, and birding. The adventures were only made better by sharing these pastimes with his much-loved family. He appreciated being active and was not one to sit around idle. Coaching football, basketball, soccer, 13 years of Little League baseball, and enjoying 9 years on deck at the Billings Aquatic Club were all memory making pursuits. He also served as the Commissioner of Swimming for Montana Big Sky State Games. Ted spent countless hours building bird houses to share, to introduce others to the delights of birding, fitting construction in around completing the family “Honey Do” chores. He was most happy puttering, tending his yard, flowers, bird feeders and garden and he loved road trips especially if they involved birdwatching. Observing chickadees nesting in his balcony bird house while enjoying a cup of coffee brought him days and hours of joy. Three years ago, Ted and Patty moved from the family home to Mission Ridge on the beautiful campus of St. John's United. There they continued to enjoy life, family, chickadees, Green Bay Packer games, and meeting new and renewing old friendships until the time of his death.