Theresa Crazy Mule passed in the early morning hours Feb. 22, 2020. There will be a wake honoring Teresa‘s life at the Saint Labre Mission Ashland, Montana, at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28. Theresa‘s burial will be Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Ashland.