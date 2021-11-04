Theresa Hope Lennick received her angel wings early Friday morning Oct. 29, 2021 due to heart complications.
She was born to Floyd William Seever and Georgia Jenette Melick on April 15, 1947.
She met the love of her life and married August 20, 1964. They spent many wonderful years together till his passing in March 2021. Theresa had a huge heart and was a very patient person. She loved to sew anything and everything, embroidery, crochet and making quilts and her passed time was reading romance and mysteries novels. Leaving behind her five kids Larry Dean Lennick II, William (Bill) Lennick, Rhonda Harman, Anthony (Tony) Lennick, Erica Lennick, nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren, sister- in-law Ginny Maust, brother in laws Dalbert Lennick and wife Donna Gene Lennick and wife Marlea (Mike) and many nieces and nephews.
Her patience and waiting has finally paid off so she can join the love of her life of 57 years. Wife, Mom, grandma, great grandma, aunt and sister- in- law you will be dearly missed by all.
Cremation has taken place. Theresa will be laid to rest Friday Nov. 12 at the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel.
