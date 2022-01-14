Theresa Kwan Fellows, also known as Cutie, 76, died peacefully on Jan. 6, 2022 in Seattle surrounded by her family.
Theresa was born in Hong Kong, the daughter of Kwan Kim Sing and Kwan Lam Suk Yin. She is survived by her husband, Steve, daughter Charmaine (Hery), daughter Charleen (Tim) and grandsons Leo, Oliver, and her three brothers William, Bernard, and Richard.
A celebration of Theresa's life will be announced on https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/theresa-kwan-fellows/8549/view/public
