 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Theresa Marie Putman

  • 0
Theresa Marie Putman

Theresa Marie Putman passed away peacefully to be with our Lord and savior, on July 23, after 57 years of life. Theresa was known for being a devoted mother, a loving daughter, a supportive sister, and a caring friend. Please visit www.michelottisawyers.com for full obituary.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Will you try it? Velveeta has made a cheese-infused vodka

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News