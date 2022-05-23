Thomas A. LeProwse, 94, passed away peacefully on May 12, in Bozeman. A celebration of Tom's life will be held at the MSU Strand Union Ballroom at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 16. A link to the livestream can be found on the Dokken-Nelson website in Tom's obituary. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.www.dokkennelson.com.