Thomas Albert Lynch passed away peacefully on the afternoon of Dec. 9, 2019, following an extended illness. He celebrated his 82nd birthday just the week before.
Tom, Tommy to his friends, was born Dec. 1, 1937, in Shelby. Later the family moved to Belgrade where his father was stationed to instruct pilots entering WWII. The family then moved to Billings in 1945. He attended Fratt elementary school and Central High School. In 1955 Tom joined the United States Air Force where he served as a mechanic on cargo and bomber aircraft.
While in the military he met the love of his life Rosalie McMillan. They dated throughout his time in service and married in July of 1959. Tom and Rosalie moved back to Billings where he decided to join the family business, Lynch Flying Service, where he started out as Parts Manager. In 1973 he and his brother Denny, and brother-in-law Bob Palmersheim, bought Lynch Flying Service in part to provide a comfortable retirement for his parents as well as to continue a business that had become an anchor in the aviation industry in Montana and surrounding states. The business thrived under the management of the three partners and grew to be a very well known and respected local institution. Tom and his partners employed many good people who have remained friendly to the family for many years. In 2001 the partners sold their company to Cliff Edwards and is now Edwards Jet Center.
Tom retired in 2001. He enjoyed his time since then traveling and activities including motorcycling, golfing, hiking and time with friends and family.
You have free articles remaining.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents John and Mildred (Bell) Lynch; brothers Denny and Pat; sisters Mareita Palmersheim and Karen Neibauer; nephews John Palmersheim and Steve Weldon; brothers-in-law Bob Palmersheim, Jack Neibauer and Kenny Weldon; and grandson John Robert Lynch. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Rosalie; sons Tom (Maggie), Darren (Angie), Joe (Lynette), James (Susan); grandchildren Miranda, Tyler, Leah, Jack; and great-grandchild Quinn.
Tom will be greatly missed by his family and friends but will be remembered fondly for his kindness, sense of humor and quick wit.
Memorial Mass will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Reception will follow at the Red Door.
In lieu of flowers please consider St. Johns Hospice or a charity of your choice. Arrangements are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel and memories may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.