Thomas A. Winkler (Tom), 60, passed away on Dec. 17, 2020. He was born June 23, 1960 in Billings to John and Lydia Winkler. Tom grew up in Billings, and after graduating West High, he served in the Marine Corps. Tom was proud to have served his country. He enjoyed cooking, skiing, and recently, spending time with grandkids. Survived by his wife Laura, two sons Brandon and Keith (Kayle), five grandchildren, two brothers Mike (Deb) and Doug, parents Lydia (Winkler) Kehrwald, Bernard Kehrwald, many cousins, nieces, and nephews. May God bless your kind soul, Tom, we are all thankful for the time we shared- you will be missed.