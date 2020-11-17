Thomas Achille Mane, 94, of Lewistown, Montana, died at his home early morning, on Veteran's Day, Nov. 11, 2020. He will be greatly missed by his family.

Tom was born at his grandmother's home in Petaluma, California, on Sept. 25, 1926, the son of August and Anna (Tognetti) Mane. The Mane family lived at the Tognetti Ranch near Ross Fork where he attended the Tognetti School in his early years. The family moved to Lewistown where Tom attended St. Leo's school, graduating in 1944.

After graduation, Tom, at 17 years old, was sworn into the Navy in April of 1944 and entered active service on June 6, 1944, serving in World War II. He was stationed at Port Chicago right after the Port Chicago disaster of July 17, 1944. Upon receiving his honorable discharge, July 24, 1946, Thomas was awarded two medals.

He returned to Lewistown where he worked as a butcher at the Central Montana Meat Market. He had a daughter, Mardell Annette, ‘Mickey' with his first wife, LaVonne Heck.

On Sept. 22, 1953, he married the love of his life, ‘Polly' Lydia (Barry) Mane. He met Polly while she was a waitress at the Spudnut Shop.