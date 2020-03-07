Thomas C. Fischer

Later in 2000 Tom fell in love again with Vickie, his second wife. They were married for several years before life took them in different directions.

Tom was an avid motorcyclist. He loved the road and the mountains. He loved to feel the wind in his hair and the roar of the engine as he cruised through the countryside. It was his passion.

He was a very talented musician and played guitar and sang most of his life. Bands like Steppenwolf, the Beach Boys, Journey, the Beatles and the Doors were some of his favorites. His children would gather around in the living room and listen to him and sing along.

Tom also struggled with his alcoholism. However, through the grace of his higher power and AA he was able to enjoy sobriety for the last 20 years of his life where he was very proud of that accomplishment. He mentioned before he passed how it was nice to be sober and at peace with himself. It brought him closer to his family. Every Sunday for 15 years he and his son enjoyed battling out a game of cribbage at the local coffee house, which eventually led to weekly lunches with heated debates on many life topics.