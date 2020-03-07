Thomas C. Fischer

Tom was born to Violet and Thomas Edwin Fischer on July 20, 1941 in St. Paul, Minnesota. He attended the Lutheran denomination and had been a choir boy for several years. He loved to sing. Not long after an unfortunate turn of events occurred, and his father passed away when he was only 12. This would steer Tom's course in his life forever. He attended and graduated from Johnson High School in 1959.
A year later he joined the Army Air Corps and served his country overseas in Germany. When he returned home in 1963, he stayed on in the inactive reserve status and was honorably discharged 1966. He pursued a pilot's license during his military career, and he enjoyed several private cross-country flights doing what he loved.
He married Susan, his first wife, in 1964 whom he loved very much. They had 4 children Michelle, Natalie, Holly, and Thomas. They bought their first home in North St. Paul.
Tom had a long and excellent career working for the Burlington Northern Railroad that allowed him to provide for his family very well. In 1977 he was given an upward movement to Montana where he lived for several years in Billings. There he rejoined the Lutheran Church. He and his wife Susan eventually divorced in 1983. And with the railroad he eventually had to transfer to Colorado in 1988 to finish his career and retire there. Also, that is where his oldest daughter Michelle and family lives and he spent many nights having dinner and just being together with them. He returned home to Montana to follow her when she moved for work.
Later in 2000 Tom fell in love again with Vickie, his second wife. They were married for several years before life took them in different directions.
Tom was an avid motorcyclist. He loved the road and the mountains. He loved to feel the wind in his hair and the roar of the engine as he cruised through the countryside. It was his passion.
He was a very talented musician and played guitar and sang most of his life. Bands like Steppenwolf, the Beach Boys, Journey, the Beatles and the Doors were some of his favorites. His children would gather around in the living room and listen to him and sing along.
You have free articles remaining.
Tom also struggled with his alcoholism. However, through the grace of his higher power and AA he was able to enjoy sobriety for the last 20 years of his life where he was very proud of that accomplishment. He mentioned before he passed how it was nice to be sober and at peace with himself. It brought him closer to his family. Every Sunday for 15 years he and his son enjoyed battling out a game of cribbage at the local coffee house, which eventually led to weekly lunches with heated debates on many life topics.
However, he eventually fell ill and was diagnosed with lung disease and also had a stroke and wasn't able to take care of himself anymore and moved into Morningstar assisted living community. He enjoyed it there very much.
With his son by his side and his daughters there in spirit he passed away peacefully on March 3, 2020.
As life goes, we all move on and he did so with dignity. In his last words he reaffirmed his acceptance of Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.
He was preceded in death by his mother Violet Grafnitz and his father Thomas Edwin Fischer.
Those here to honor his memory are his daughters Michelle (Doug) Havener and grandsons Tyler and DJ, Natalie (Keith) Celusak and grandsons Bradley and Justin, Holly (Troy) Feeney and grandsons Brandon and Aaron along with his son Thomas Jr. (Elizabeth) Fischer and granddaughters Rensey and Emma; and four beautiful great-grandkids. With many friends already passed and a few left Tom was loved.
Rest in Peace beautiful dad. We love you forever. You will be missed greatly!
Funeral Services will be at noon on Friday, March 13 at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment will be at 2 p.m. at Yellowstone National Cemetery. Memories may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.