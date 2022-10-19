 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thomas C. Koelzer

Thomas C. Koelzer, 75, of Billings, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family on Oct. 12. Services will be held Fri., Oct. 21 at 2 p.m. at St. Bernards church. Full obituary at cfgbillings.com.

