Thomas Carranco

Born to Lupe and Loretta Carranco on Oct. 14, 1936, he was the third child of 10. He and his older brothers were best friends. He had a keen interest in basketball, and played for his home team at Rosebud High School. He worked for local farmers and ranchers until he was called to serve his country. He was sent to Germany, where he put his basketball skills to use, playing European teams when not clerking for the commander. When he was released, he came home to help on the family ranch. He was hired to serve the people of Montana as a highway patrol officer in 1967. He served them in Eureka and Billings for 26 years, retiring in 1993. He helped establish the Montana Hope Project to help ailing Montana children. He served his fellow officers on the Highway Patrol Association Board. He worked a couple other jobs before settling into his second career, selling cars for various dealerships in Billings. He loved talking to his customers and making lifelong friends with them. His motto was treating everyone with honesty and integrity. He was liked by all who knew him. You couldn't go anywhere with him and not run into one or more of his many friends. He was truly a kind, generous, loving and giving man. He will be sorely missed by all.