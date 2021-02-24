Thomas Christopher Lyman Lindsay

At age 3, Tommy began riding dirt bikes. He started racing at age 4. By the time Tommy was 12, he had won multiple Montana Cross Country series championships in three different classes. One of those years, he won every race in the series. Tommy, along with JJ, was featured in a Billings Gazette article sharing their passion and skill for racing and hill climbing. Tommy was a multi-time Great American Trophy Hillclimb Champion, along with a Billings Motorcycle Club Hillclimb Series Champion. Tommy loved his time growing up at the Billings Motorcycle Club racing Cross Country, Motocross, Supercross and even a few Flat track races. Mostly, he loved riding single track with his brother and friends, proudly displaying his race number, 430. He also worked on the hill as a footage caller and catcher at the Great American Championship Hillclimb, earning the respect of riders and catchers alike. Tommy started hunting with his dad, ‘Uncle (Dave) Wise,' Uncle Freddy and brother JJ at an early age and quickly became an accomplished waterfowl hunter. He had a passion for late season Greenheads. On his last hunt, he was able to harvest the only Speckle Belly goose he had ever seen, a shot he stole from mentor and friend Bobby Wise. Tommy was also an accomplished bow hunter, harvesting five white-tailed deer with his bow before his 15th birthday, all on the Chuck Gainan ranch, a place dear to his heart. All the riding, racing and hunting took a back seat when Tommy got to high school and dedicated himself to being a West High Golden Bear. From an early age, Tommy wanted nothing more than to be a football player for West High. He put everything he had into his team, his teammates and his coaches. He was a three-year letterman for Billings West Golden Bear Football. Although his career was littered with injuries and setbacks, his determination and commitment never relented. He continued to push and cheer for his team. He was always ready to do whatever it took to get back on the field. He was a natural leader and people were drawn to him. He loved nothing more than recently leading Golden Bear workouts. He was very excited for his senior season. Tommy proudly wore the jersey number 12 that JJ had also worn.