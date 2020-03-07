Lifelong Montanan Thomas Corwin Albrecht, passed away Feb. 27, 2020, in the loving presence of family members.
He packed a lot of living in his 85 years. Cor built bridges throughout Montana, flew his own airplane, waterskied after a long day's work, rode motorcycles, and hunted elk in the Castle Mountains. The license plate on his truck was MSU 4AM. But what Cor cherished more than anything: Thelma, his wife of 62 years, and the blessing of two wonderful daughters and four treasured grandchildren.
Born April 22, 1934, to Genevieve (Corwin) and Arno Albrecht, Cor received his education from Billings Senior High, the U.S. Marine Corps, and Montana State University where he graduated with a Civil Engineering degree and many enduring friendships in the Sigma Chi fraternity.
Shortly after returning from the Marines he met a beautiful young nurse named Thelma Cade and they cut a wide swath through Billings during their courtship. They were married in Hysham on August 31, 1957, and honeymooned at Cor's favorite place on earth, East Rosebud Lake.
You have free articles remaining.
He spent his career building Montana and Wyoming with COP Construction and later his own company, Construction Industries. If you've enjoyed the roads in Yellowstone Park, swam at Rose Park Pool, boated on Yellowtail Reservoir or crossed a bridge to your favorite fishing stream, you have benefited from his work.
Cor's true passion was to be the husband, father and friend always available to chat over coffee or beers, lend a hand, solve a problem and generally make life better. We all miss him.
He is survived by his wife Thelma; sister Leola Kennedy; daughters and sons-in-law Audrey (Mark) Kiszla and Brenda (Jeff) Dunham; grandchildren Eric, Jordan, Michael, and Nate; and 11 nieces and nephews who call him Uncle Corky.
Please join us celebrating his life on Saturday March 14, 1 p.m. at Faith Chapel, 517 Shiloh Road, Billings, MT. A memorial will also be held this summer at East Rosebud Lake. Condolences may be made at smithfuneralchapels.com
Rather than send flowers, Cor would want you to raise a glass and share stories with loved ones.
Service information
1:00PM
517 Shiloh Road
BILLINGS, MT 59102
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.