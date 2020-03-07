Lifelong Montanan Thomas Corwin Albrecht, passed away Feb. 27, 2020, in the loving presence of family members.

He packed a lot of living in his 85 years. Cor built bridges throughout Montana, flew his own airplane, waterskied after a long day's work, rode motorcycles, and hunted elk in the Castle Mountains. The license plate on his truck was MSU 4AM. But what Cor cherished more than anything: Thelma, his wife of 62 years, and the blessing of two wonderful daughters and four treasured grandchildren.

Born April 22, 1934, to Genevieve (Corwin) and Arno Albrecht, Cor received his education from Billings Senior High, the U.S. Marine Corps, and Montana State University where he graduated with a Civil Engineering degree and many enduring friendships in the Sigma Chi fraternity.

Shortly after returning from the Marines he met a beautiful young nurse named Thelma Cade and they cut a wide swath through Billings during their courtship. They were married in Hysham on August 31, 1957, and honeymooned at Cor's favorite place on earth, East Rosebud Lake.

