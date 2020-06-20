Thomas Dana Eastlick
0 entries

Thomas Dana Eastlick

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Thomas Dana Eastlick

With extreme, deep-rooted sadness, Thomas Dana Eastlick, at the young age of 43, ended his life on May 29, 2020.

Tom was born on Feb. 23, 1977, to Mary Case and Scott Eastlick. He attended Billings Senior High School, graduating in 1995. He went on to become a union iron worker, Local #732.

He is survived by his proudest accomplishment, his daughter, Grace Dylynn Eastlick; his mother, Mary Case, and stepfather, Tom Case; his father, Scott Eastlick; his sister, Robin McNamee and brother-in-law Troy McDowall, and their children Gabriel, Lilly, Sadie, Lucas and Addilyn; also a sister, Monica (Brett) Fellows and her daughters Sally and Libby; his brother, Spencer (Michelle) Case; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at the JC Hall at Riverside Park in Laurel. Please bring your fondest memories!!

Full obituary may be viewed at www.michelottisawyers.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Eastlick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News