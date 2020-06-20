× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With extreme, deep-rooted sadness, Thomas Dana Eastlick, at the young age of 43, ended his life on May 29, 2020.

Tom was born on Feb. 23, 1977, to Mary Case and Scott Eastlick. He attended Billings Senior High School, graduating in 1995. He went on to become a union iron worker, Local #732.

He is survived by his proudest accomplishment, his daughter, Grace Dylynn Eastlick; his mother, Mary Case, and stepfather, Tom Case; his father, Scott Eastlick; his sister, Robin McNamee and brother-in-law Troy McDowall, and their children Gabriel, Lilly, Sadie, Lucas and Addilyn; also a sister, Monica (Brett) Fellows and her daughters Sally and Libby; his brother, Spencer (Michelle) Case; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at the JC Hall at Riverside Park in Laurel. Please bring your fondest memories!!

Full obituary may be viewed at www.michelottisawyers.com.

