Thomas D. Love Jr. was born in Billings, Montana, on Oct. 29, 1938, and went home on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 84 years of age. Tommy was very proud of his heritage and roots to early Montana history. He was also an Air Force veteran, as well an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish.
There will be no formal service only a scattering of ashes as he requested.
Full obituary is available at www.michelottisawyers.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.