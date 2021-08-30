Thomas Dean DeMars, 65, of Winifred, MT passed away on August 16, 2021. Tom was born August 19, 1955, in Lewistown, Montana, to Tom and Jackie (Quick) DeMars.
Tom spent his life loving animals and agriculture and has always had a passion for trucking and farming. After graduating from Winifred High School in 1974, Tom went to work on a harvest crew based out of Kansas then returned home and bought his first semi-truck and flatbed trailer and traveled all over the country hauling for Builders Transport and Tiger Transportation.
In the mid 80's he and Kacey, his wife, started Montana Ordered Buyers (MOB) Transportation, livestock hauling company based out of Billings. In the early 1990's they traded in life on the road for life on a farm near his hometown of Winifred, where they continued hauling livestock and added grain along with custom harvesting and seeding. One of Tom's major loves of his life was playing music. He loved all kinds of music and enjoyed playing with many different talented musicians over the span of his life, most recently creating the Salt Creek Band. He played many a night at the Moose Club in Lewistown, of which he also loved, being a member, and participating in many street dances and jam sessions.
He is survived by his wife, Kacey DeMars; two daughters, Nichole (Stewart) Brown and Misti (Eddy) Reed; mother, Jackie DeMars; four brothers, one sister, four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Oct. 2, 2021 at Snowy Lanes at 3 p.m.
Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Tom's family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.