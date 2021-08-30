Thomas Dean DeMars

Tom spent his life loving animals and agriculture and has always had a passion for trucking and farming. After graduating from Winifred High School in 1974, Tom went to work on a harvest crew based out of Kansas then returned home and bought his first semi-truck and flatbed trailer and traveled all over the country hauling for Builders Transport and Tiger Transportation.

In the mid 80's he and Kacey, his wife, started Montana Ordered Buyers (MOB) Transportation, livestock hauling company based out of Billings. In the early 1990's they traded in life on the road for life on a farm near his hometown of Winifred, where they continued hauling livestock and added grain along with custom harvesting and seeding. One of Tom's major loves of his life was playing music. He loved all kinds of music and enjoyed playing with many different talented musicians over the span of his life, most recently creating the Salt Creek Band. He played many a night at the Moose Club in Lewistown, of which he also loved, being a member, and participating in many street dances and jam sessions.