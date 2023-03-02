Don and Dorothy made their home in Billings and had three daughters. Don was a staunch Wyoming Cowboys fan and even knew all the words to the school fight song. Don was a passionate trap shooter, shooting every weekend, reloading his own shells, and being an active member of the Billings Trap Club and Huntley Trap Club until his health deteriorated. He was a devoted member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, attending daily mass after he retired. He spent his career in the oil business at various oil companies and created his own, Gremlin Oil Company. He was financially astute and managed to retire at the early age of 55. Following retirement, he and Dorothy traveled to many places, including New Zealand, Great Britain, Newfoundland, Alaska, and made weekend trips to Laramie, Wyoming, to watch football games. They spent many winters at their home in Tucson, Arizona. Don and Dorothy loved to watch the University of Arizona women's softball games. He doted on his four grandchildren. Don believed greatly in the importance of education, especially college, and provided for his daughters and all his grandchildren to attend at his expense so all would graduate without school loans. Don's never-ending love of black licorice cannot go unsaid; it was never far from his reach.