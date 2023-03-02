Thomas Don Rimmer, 85, of Billings, loving husband, father and papa, passed away peacefully on Feb. 27, 2023, at RiverStone Health Hospice Home, after many years of battling dementia.
Don was born on Nov. 2, 1937, in Hanna, Wyoming, to Thomas and Annie Rimmer. He grew up in Hanna along with his younger brother, Michael. Don graduated from Hanna High School in 1955 and the University of Wyoming in 1959 with a petroleum engineering degree. He married Dorothy Scherting on June 10, 1961.
Don and Dorothy made their home in Billings and had three daughters. Don was a staunch Wyoming Cowboys fan and even knew all the words to the school fight song. Don was a passionate trap shooter, shooting every weekend, reloading his own shells, and being an active member of the Billings Trap Club and Huntley Trap Club until his health deteriorated. He was a devoted member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, attending daily mass after he retired. He spent his career in the oil business at various oil companies and created his own, Gremlin Oil Company. He was financially astute and managed to retire at the early age of 55. Following retirement, he and Dorothy traveled to many places, including New Zealand, Great Britain, Newfoundland, Alaska, and made weekend trips to Laramie, Wyoming, to watch football games. They spent many winters at their home in Tucson, Arizona. Don and Dorothy loved to watch the University of Arizona women's softball games. He doted on his four grandchildren. Don believed greatly in the importance of education, especially college, and provided for his daughters and all his grandchildren to attend at his expense so all would graduate without school loans. Don's never-ending love of black licorice cannot go unsaid; it was never far from his reach.
Don is survived by his wife, Dorothy; his three daughters, Shelli (the late Tom) Strouf; Kristy (Bryon) Mayala; and Leslie (Shaun) Croaker; his four grandchildren, Cassie (Seth) Eaton, Rylie Croaker, Reece Mayala, and Lauren Mayala; along with one great-granddaughter, Halston Eaton. He is also survived by his brother Mike (Lynn) Rimmer of Kansas City, Missouri, and several nieces and nephews.
Don's family would like to extend sincere thanks to the nurses at RiverStone Health Hospice Home for their kindness and compassion in caring for Don in his final days.
A celebration of life memorial will take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 2055 Woody Drive, Billings, followed by burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to RiverStone Health Hospice, 123 S. 27th St, Billings, MT 59101 or gifted online by clicking "Give Now" at riverstonehealth.org//foundation."Goodnight, Screwloose!" We love you, Dad!
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
