Thomas Douglas Mullins passed away on August 4, after a short battle with pneumonia.

He was born in Warriormine, West Virginia, on April 22, 1934, to Jess and Ida (Stewart) Mullins. He married Ethel Dickenson July 1954, divorcing Jan 1981. He married Janice (Vanalstine) Petty in July of 1992. Tom was a proud member and fierce defender of the International Union of Operating Engineers.

Tom is survived by his wife Janice; sons Tom (Cindy) Mullins, Scott (Sherry) Mullins and Lance (Renee) Mullins; his stepchildren Paula Lawrence, David Lawrence and Mike Petty; as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Arrangements have been handled by Heights Family Funeral Home and cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place in son Tom's house in Saint Ignatius, Montana at a date to be determined.

For information, please call 406-531-0449. For a full obituary or to leave condolences, visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.