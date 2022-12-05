Thomas Edward Kennedy passed away peacefully at his home on November 24.

Thomas was born in Billings, Montana on November 29, 1944 at St. Vincent hospital to his doting parents, Dorothy and John Kennedy. In 1946, Thomas' mother gave birth to twin girls. Carmen and Kathleen would grow up to be extremely generous and a loving support system for Tom and his family, something for which we are eternally grateful.

Thomas joined Mrs. Corey's kindergarten class at Billings Holy Rosary, where he met his longest and closest friend, Bill Roscoe. Together, they became the first Eagle Scouts in troop 212 at Holy Rosary Church, and built a deep friendship that lasted a lifetime.

Thomas attended Billings Central High School and his high school years were spent building lifelong friendships. His graduating class recently celebrated their 59th reunion, and he always looked forward to their gatherings at each other's homes. Thomas also excelled in sports. In 1961, he joined Post 4 Team, playing for all 4-years of high school, and, in 2008, was inducted into the Billings American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame.

After graduating high school in 1963, he attended Eastern Montana College and continued playing baseball. During his junior year, he transferred to the University of Montana, where he would meet and marry the love of his life, Sandra Thorvilson.

After being drafted in 1968, Thomas attended basic training in Seattle, Washington and personnel training at Fort Ort, until his permanent station at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs. He returned to the University of Montana in 1970 and obtained a Liberal Arts degree and later a Bachelor of Science in Business Accounting, which would be his career. He worked as a public accountant and computer reseller for the majority of his interesting business life.

In 1979, Thomas and Sandra welcomed their son Matthew Thomas into their family. And in 1981, a daughter would arrive they named Ann Elizabeth. Tom was a steadfast family man, who never missed a game, a performance, or a chance to coach and be present.

Thomas was a man of few words, but the words he spoke were meaningful. He spent 78 years honing his dry wit, and making our mother laugh for 55 of them. He spent his life working hard, quietly loving, and constantly exploring. He had dedicated parents, generous siblings, a loving and devoted wife, wonderful children, grand-children and great grand-children, and many friends and relatives all looking out for his best interest.

Thomas is survived by his wife Sandra Kennedy, his sisters Kathleen Kennedy and Carmen Hemmer, his children Matthew (Jennifer) Kennedy and Ann (Jacob) Ostrander, his grandchildren Riley Kennedy, Paige Kennedy, Jaz-lynn Kennedy, Josie-Mae Kennedy, Alexis Groves, Oliver Ostrander, London Ostrander and his great-grand children Oakley Kennedy and one on the way.