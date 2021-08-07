Thomas Erik Kittson, 59, Equipment Maintenance Supervisor for COP Construction died July 31, 2021 suddenly in St. Vincent Hospital with his wife holding his hand.

He was born Sept. 8, 1961 to Anna (Jensen) and Michael Marshall Kittson.

At an early age Tom loved to take things apart and put them back together to see how they worked and could fix anything. Throughout his life he worked for G and J Diesel, Dietz Auto Yard, Pierce Packing, H.L. Ostermiller Construction and COP Construction for 30 years. In addition to his jobs he worked side by side with his brother Pat doing wild game processing and making perfect sausage links for over 30 years.

He married Jacquie Pritting, the love of his life on August 22, 1992.

Tom loved to fly fish, golf, ride motorcycles, race sprint cars, travelling, and camping with his family and friends. He was a generous man and would do anything for his family and friends.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Anna Kittson.