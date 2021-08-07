 Skip to main content
Thomas Erik Kittson, 59, Equipment Maintenance Supervisor for COP Construction died July 31, 2021 suddenly in St. Vincent Hospital with his wife holding his hand.

He was born Sept. 8, 1961 to Anna (Jensen) and Michael Marshall Kittson.

At an early age Tom loved to take things apart and put them back together to see how they worked and could fix anything. Throughout his life he worked for G and J Diesel, Dietz Auto Yard, Pierce Packing, H.L. Ostermiller Construction and COP Construction for 30 years. In addition to his jobs he worked side by side with his brother Pat doing wild game processing and making perfect sausage links for over 30 years.

He married Jacquie Pritting, the love of his life on August 22, 1992.

Tom loved to fly fish, golf, ride motorcycles, race sprint cars, travelling, and camping with his family and friends. He was a generous man and would do anything for his family and friends.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Anna Kittson.

Survivors include his wife Jacquie, daughter Shannon Duenow of San Diego, CA; brother Michael (Mileta) Kittson, Billings MT, niece Kristian (Randy) Mesce, great nephew Fox Mesce, Boyd, MT; Patrick (Mary) Kittson, nephew Andy Kittson, great niece Maxine Kittson, Skip Kittson of Billings; and Judi Kittson of Billings. Mother-in-law, Eileen Pritting of Billings.

Sister-in-law Susan (Ron) Runyon, Bothell, WA, niece Jessica Johnson, Kirkland, WA; Brother-in-law Joe (Julie) Pritting Seattle, WA, niece Lauren Pritting, St. Louis, MO, nephew Matt Pritting, Bozeman, MT; sister-in-law Jeanette (Dean) Swint, Fort Mill, SC, nephews Nicolas Swint, Houston, TX, Andrew Swint, Belmont, NC, niece Alison Swint, Fort Mill, SC; sister-in-law, Emily LaSalle, Helena, MT, nieces Brittany (Keith) Poeschl, Las Vegas, NV, Rebecca LaSalle, Bozeman, MT and Katie LaSalle, Portland, OR; family in Browning, MT and dogs, Bootsy Bear and Bandit.

A celebration of life for Tom will be held at High Noon on Friday, August 13, 2021 at the Elks Club, 934 Lewis Avenue, Billings. Reception to follow service.

A special thank you to the amazing medical personnel at St. Vincent's Hospital Emergency Room and Intensive Care Unit for the incredible care for Tom as well as myself and our family.

Memorials may be made to Angel Horses, Inc. PO Box 20797, Billings, MT 50104.

Visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com to offer condolences or share a memory of Tom.

