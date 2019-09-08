Heaven gained a fantastic storyteller and jokester on Sept. 3, 2019. Thomas Francis Joseph Reynolds was the eldest child of George Matthew and Ellen Loretta (Dugan) Reynolds. He was born in Rapid City, S.D. on March 4, 1931. Tom moved to Billings at 10 years old and delivered the Billings Gazette for many years. He graduated from Billings Central Catholic High School in 1949. Did you know that he was an integral part of the infamous rivalry between Billings Central and Laurel High School?
Tom enlisted in the Marine Corps right after graduation and was sent to boot camp shortly after. He tells the story of liking it so much, he went through it twice…actually, he had an accident and had to go through it twice!
Before he was sent to Korea, Tom married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Lou Verhasselt and they were married for 69 years. After Korea, Tom went to work for Shell Oil as a draftsman and amateur photographer.
However, he discovered his true gift and passion as a healer when he became a student of Florence Dutton, Massage Therapist and Reflexologist. He studied under her for 5 years and then moved his family to Denver, Colorado, where he completed his training at the Denver Health Club. Upon moving back to Billings, Tom set up an office on Ave. F and Bench Blvd. where he could continue his practice and opened a school to teach Massage Therapy, Reflexology and Eclectic Modalities. He retired from practice in August 2018, but still saw some of his long-time clients occasionally. Many of his clients and students became treasured lifelong friends and oh, the stories they can tell!
Preceding Tom in death are his parents, sister Mary Jo (Carson Dwyer); brother Jim Reynolds, and his uncles and aunts. He is survived by brother Mike (Rosemary) Reynolds; children Vonni (Yvonne) Casey, (Thomas) Patrick Reynolds, Linda (Steve) Biondich, Rick (Janet) Reynolds, Julie (David) Cattnach, and Lora (Shawn) Hirsch. Grandchildren Bryan (Ana) Casey, Kellan (Brenda) Casey, Heather (Aaron) Smith, Stephan Reynolds, Shiloh Reynolds, Trevor Biondich, Kyle Biondich, Nicole (Michael) Swavely (Biondich), Jacob Cattnach, Ben Cattnach, Austin Hirsch, Dylan Hirsch. Great- grandchildren Robert (Anjali) Smith, Thomas (Kaycee) Smith, Connor Smith, Skyler Smith, Allie Smith, Riley Casey, Emmalee Casey, Cian Casey, cousin Sarah (Jerry) Morris and many awesome nephews, nieces, and friends that feel like family.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to the charity of your choice. Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home on 733 West Wicks Lane, with a joyful celebration of his life at an Irish wake at Heights Family Funeral Home from 6:00 pm till 8:00…come and share your stories! A Christian Funeral Mass will be held at St. Bernard Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 with military honors to follow. Condolences may be made at www.heightsfamilyfuneral.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Reynolds as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
