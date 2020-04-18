Thomas H. Ross

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After a brave battle with cancer, Thomas Howard Ross was welcomed into the Lord's presence peacefully on April 1, 2020, with his longtime companion, Sue Bedell, by his side. He was born Oct. 25, 1937 in Stuttgart, Arkansas. Growing up in rural Arkansas, he developed a love for the outdoors that remained with him throughout life.

After graduating valedictorian from Stuttgart High School, Tom attended the University of Arkansas, graduating with a degree in Chemical Engineering in 1959. He then accepted a position with Exxon. His passion and dedication allowed him to move up within Exxon, and he worked for Exxon until his retirement in 1998. Tom initially moved to Houston following college, and lived in Baytown, Texas, for 10 years. In 1973, when Exxon transferred him to Billings, he moved his family and fell in love with Montana.