Thomas Hugh Miller passed away peacefully in the presence of family on Sunday, September 25. He was 67 years young.

He dedicated his life to building homes and, as a skilled craftsman, also built wonderful juniper furniture. Hugh moved his family to Boise, Idaho, built his mother a home, and many others as a general contractor and spent time with family there for nine years, before moving back to Montana.

Hugh was an avid hunter, conservationist, and proponent of ethical hunting practices. He believed in helping others, was passionate about details in his craftsmanship and could figure out how to build just about anything. A jack of all trades you could say, no job was too big, as he harvested his own logs to build a large log home.

Hugh and his wife Jan just celebrated their 44th Wedding Anniversary in August. They wed at her father's log home in Tipi Village in Red Lodge, MT, in all the traditional (and awesome) 70's attire.

He is survived by his mother, Fay Golder; wife, Janet Miller; their two children: Thomas Ryan Miller (wife, Jessica Miller); grandchildren Draven and Satori, Erin Clark (husband, Chuck Clark); grandchildren: Charlotte and Shane; his siblings: Maury Golder-Dobbie (husband Steve Dobbie), Von Golder (wife Sue); and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a Celebration of Life held on Oct. 8 at 2 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 934 Lewis Ave., Billings MT.

