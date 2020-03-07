Thomas J. Bowling
0 entries

Thomas J. Bowling

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thomas J. Bowling, 64, of Gladstone, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Feb. 17, 2020, in Kansas City, Kansas. Survivors include his wife, Becky (Thatcher) Bowling; sons, Sean Bowling of Glenwood Springs, Colorado, and Seth Bowling of Billings.

Visit www.parklawnfunerals.com to sign the online guest book or share expressions of sympathy. Arr: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816)781-8228

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Bowling as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News