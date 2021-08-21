Thomas J. Buller, of Red Lodge, Montana, and Green Valley, Arizona, passed away peacefully following a stroke on July 31, 2021, with his family at his side. Tom was born on March 22, 1948, in Billings. He was the first of Joe and Mary Jeanne Buller's four children.
Tom graduated from Billings Central Catholic High School in 1966. He attended Gonzaga University for two years before transferring to Montana State University. He graduated from MSU with a BS in 1970 and a master's degree in 1973 in chemical engineering. Tom worked for a short time for Conoco in Ponca City, Oklahoma, before returning to MSU for his master's degree. Tom worked for 33 years as an R&D engineer with DuPont Titanium Technologies, providing valuable assistance to the manufacturing plants, developing numerous process improvements, and working on the startup of new manufacturing facilities in Delaware, Mississippi and Taiwan. He was highly regarded by his peers and DuPont leadership.
Tom's world revolved around his faith, family and friends. Tom enjoyed playing basketball, softball, golf and hiking. He walked the Camino de Santiago in Spain in 2019. He led friends for day hikes and backpacking trips, mostly in the Beartooth Mountains. He also hiked extensively in the mountains of southern Arizona. Tom was a sports fan of the Tennessee Titans, MSU and Gonzaga University.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Clint Bishop; and stepbrother, Roger Bishop. He is survived by his brother, Jim (Ellen) Buller; his sisters, JoAnn (Curtis) Jordan and Colleen (Glenn) Johnson, all of Billings; his stepbrothers, Gerry Bishop and Mike (Jane) Bishop. He is also survived by 24 cousins and eight nieces and nephews.
The memorial funeral mass to celebrate Tom's life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at St. Agnes Church, 1 Word Ave. N., Red Lodge.
If desired, memorials can be sent to Billings Catholic Schools Foundation, PO Box 31158, Billings, MT 59107; or St. Agnes Church, PO Box 1067, Red Lodge, MT 59068.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
