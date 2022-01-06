Thomas James Henderson, 88, formerly of Scobey, passed away on Jan. 3, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer. Born June 2, 1933, at Madoc, Montana he graduated from Scobey High School in 1951, and married Darlene Tryan on Nov. 25, 1952, in Flaxville, Montana.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents, four sisters, one brother, and one grandson.

He is survived by his wife and six children: Sherry (Greg) Neill, Larry (Del) Henderson, Julie (Bob) Rux, Brad (Sherri) Henderson, Lisa (Leo) Brady, and Jeffrey (Kevin Sonnichsen) Henderson. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and one on the way.

Funeral services will be held at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Billings at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, with a Vigil on Monday, at 7 p.m. at St. Bernard's Chapel. Cremation took place at Heights Family Funeral Home. A private family burial of ashes will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Billings.

