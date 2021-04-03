Thomas James Osborne was born in St. Cloud, Minnesota, on Jan. 5, 1956 to Irene and Bill Osborne. He was the third of eight children. He was raised in Billings, Montana and graduated from Central High School. He attended Montana State University, Billings on a basketball scholarship and earned a bachelor's degree in Physical Education.
Tom founded the Big Sky State Games in Montana and served as the executive director from 1985 to 1993. He served as the executive director of the National Congress of State Games from 1993 to 2003 and assisted in the creation of the State Games of America. He was a member of the U.S. Olympic Committee Board of Directors and served on the executive committee from 1996 to 2000.
Tom joined the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation as the president and CEO in 2003. He was the Chairman of the Pikes Peak Hill Climb Board for 10 years. He helped bring many sporting events to Colorado Springs including the Warrior Games, premier cycling events, and helped continue the legacy of the Labor Day Lift Off.
Tom loved Colorado Springs and those who make up this community. He had many friends who he dearly loved. His staff was like family to him. He felt lucky to be part of the Pikes Peak Hill Climb and privileged to be associated with all involved. He had ‘the greatest Board and Chairman of the Board I could ever wish for'. It was a good day for Tom and his family when he was recruited to Colorado Springs!
Tom was a gentle, kind man. He was a devoted husband to his wife Amy, who survives him, and to daughter Ellie (Cameron) Kuehn, son Ben (Kassy) Haughton and his beloved Charlie Rose. He was looking forward to the birth of his second grandchild ‘baby Benito'.
He is survived by his seven siblings Doug Osborne (Jan), Pat Osborne (Kathi), Jeanne Fritz (Larry), Mary Andrews (Michael), Cathy Johnson (Mark), Jan Grotz (Doug), Will Osborne (Tina), and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.
In lieu of flowers, (and in classic Tom fashion), please send any donations to the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation and/or Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. The board of each organization will establish a perfect way to honor Tom. A celebration of Tom's life will be held at a later date.
Charlie's quote ‘I love you Papa, I miss you. Have fun with the angels!'
