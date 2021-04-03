Thomas James Osborne was born in St. Cloud, Minnesota, on Jan. 5, 1956 to Irene and Bill Osborne. He was the third of eight children. He was raised in Billings, Montana and graduated from Central High School. He attended Montana State University, Billings on a basketball scholarship and earned a bachelor's degree in Physical Education.

Tom founded the Big Sky State Games in Montana and served as the executive director from 1985 to 1993. He served as the executive director of the National Congress of State Games from 1993 to 2003 and assisted in the creation of the State Games of America. He was a member of the U.S. Olympic Committee Board of Directors and served on the executive committee from 1996 to 2000.

Tom joined the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation as the president and CEO in 2003. He was the Chairman of the Pikes Peak Hill Climb Board for 10 years. He helped bring many sporting events to Colorado Springs including the Warrior Games, premier cycling events, and helped continue the legacy of the Labor Day Lift Off.