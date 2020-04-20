Thomas L. Griggs
Thomas L. Griggs, age 66, was born on Jan. 3, 1954, to Allard and Alice (Traphagen) Griggs in Roswell, New Mexico. Tom passed away on April 15, 2020. Tom was the first of three sons.
Tom graduated from Billings West High School, then attended Billings VoTech, earning his degree for structural drafting (detailing). He worked for Northland Steel, Stanley Structures, Anderson Steel, United Prestress, Teton Steel, HDR, and retired from ECI (Electrical Consultants Inc.).
Tom was preceded in death by his father, Allard; grandparents Orville and Eunice Griggs, and Thomas and Betty Traphagen; uncle and aunt, Lloyd and Wanda (Eunice) Lippman; Aunt Liz Allen; and his father and mother-in-law, Joe and Sally Kane.
Tom is survived by his mother, Alice Griggs; wife Lorena (Renie) Griggs; son Tim (Halyn) Griggs, children Laelyn and Steyr; brothers James (Suzanne) Griggs, son Ben; Robert (Tammy) Griggs, daughter Alicia; brothers-in-law John (Allyson) Kane, children Chance and Garrett, Clifford (Thea) Kane, Ron Kane; sisters-in-law Donna Huckins, children David and Earline, Kathy (Mike) Shannon, children Shiloh, Travis, Josh, Stephanie.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.michelottisawyers.com.
