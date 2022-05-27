Thomas Leandro Garcia "Tom Green" passed away peacefully in his sleep in his childhood home with his family by his side on May 23. Tom was born on March 10, 1953, to Manuel and Mary Garcia in Billings, MT.

A couple years later his younger sister, Christina Garcia, was born. Thomas attended Littleflower Elementary, Riverside Middle School, and finished his schooling earning his GED. As a young boy Tom was an alter boy at Guadalupe Church and attended every Sunday with his family. Tom loved money and started earning at an early age as a shoe shiner. From there he learned to be a jack of all trades, he worked hard and excelled at everything he did.

Thomas was gifted with his first son, Tommy Lee Vasquez, in 1975. He later married Terry Garcia and together they welcomed Thomas Leandro Garcia II, Leah Garcia (Summer), and Kuristin Trinidad Garcia (Trina). Almost two decades later he had his last daughter, Daisha. He also helped raise Dylan Barker who he considered to be his own son. No matter what Tom had going on, his children could always count on him to be there for them.

Of all the names Tom was called "Papa" was the most dearest of them all. Papa loved to spoil all his grandkids and always showed up for them.

Tom loved the south side and the south side loved him. He had one of the most giving hearts and loved to take care of everyone. One of Tom's most favorite things to do was dumpster dive and that is where he found his biggest treasures. He also loved walking in a store and walking out with more than he had ever paid for.

A special thank you to his good buddy, Marty, who stuck by his side and took care of him until the very end.

Tom is survived by his five children; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; his sister; many nieces; and nephews; and uncle, Rudy.

He is preceded in death by his father; mother; and aunt, Teddy.

At Tom's request, there is to be no service. However, we would like to invite all his friends and family to join us for a potluck BBQ at South Park on June 5, at 3 p.m.