Thomas Lee Chakos, born January 8, 1936, in Billings, MT to Alta Cobb-Chakos and Athanasios Gregorio Tsetsaekos (Thomas Gregory Chakos), passed away peacefully at Aspen Meadows in Billings on the afternoon of Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Raised in Billings, Tom considered the neighborhood on N. 29th Street near Pioneer Park to be his stomping grounds. He went to school at McKinley Elementary and later to Billings Senior High graduating in 1954. During his high school years, he was an avid athlete, playing baseball for the Billings Royals. He went on to college in Missoula where he played baseball, was a Sigma Chi fraternity member, and graduated with a degree in Business in 1958.

Moving to the east coast, he served with the Navy aboard the USS Essex. During these years, on a trip back to Billings he met his sister Carol's dear friend Dolores Levi (1937-1990), whom he married on November 30, 1963. Tom was discharged honorably from the Navy in July 1965 and brought three sons into the world between 1966 and 1970.

Tom built a career in banking starting as a teller at Midland Bank, which became 1st Bank, and later US Bank. He moved up the ranks to become a commercial loan officer, creating strong relationships based on trust and respect. He couldn't walk five feet in downtown Billings without being warmly greeted by fellow businessmen.

After the difficult loss of his wife in 1990, Tom married Marilyn Thornquist. They spent many years sharing a mutual love of golfing and traveling to see family and friends.

In 2005, Tom suffered a devastating stroke that left him wheelchair bound and in a nursing facility. He passed away on the back patio of Aspen Meadows enjoying the afternoon sun on a particularly warm and beautiful late winter day.

He is survived by his three sons: Todd (Carolyn), and Chris in Billings, and David (Carye) in Austin, TX. His four grandchildren: Reagan, Davis, Ellie, and Ben will all remember him fondly and walk tall in his proud, honorable, and loving footsteps. He will be deeply missed.

The funeral service will be held at King of Glory Lutheran Church on Friday, March 24 at 2 p.m. All are welcome, livestream will be available at www.kingofglorybillings.com. Interment will follow at Mountview Cemetery.