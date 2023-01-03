Thomas Lee Ferguson, a four-year resident of Shelton, Washington passed away peacefully on December 23, 2022. Tom was born October 22, 1953 to Donald and Abby Ferguson in Casper, Wyoming. He was the oldest of four siblings. His family moved to Eureka, Montana when Tom's dad began his teaching career. They eventually settled in Billings, Montana where Tom graduated from Billings West High School. The highlights of high school were working in the school newspaper's dark room and being a first chair French horn player.

Tom joined the Air Force in 1974 and became a fuel specialist at Elmendorf Air Force base in Alaska. He left the service in 1977 and began attending Eastern Montana College. He met his future wife, Linda Mallon there and after a quick courtship they were engaged and were married in June of 1979. Tom had returned from a trip to Romania with the college jazz band just a week before the wedding. Linda was relieved when his plane landed in time for their "I dos". Tom and Linda went on to have two children, a daughter Ryanne and a son Tyler.

Their little family moved west to the Olympia Washington area in the summer of 1988. Tom had a wide variety of jobs over the years, but, the majority of them revolved around his love of photography. It didn't matter if he was selling cameras and equipment, processing old-fashioned film, taking portraits or running his framing shop, as long as he got to share his passion for photos with others, he was happy.

Tom enjoyed his early retirement by taking photo excursions to Yellowstone Park, Utah and New Mexico with good friends. He also studied hard to get his Ham Radio license and was thrilled when our new home in Shelton had a small building that he could turn into his perfect Ham Shack. Tom found great joy in being Santa for a special needs children's program for several years. His now white beard/ hair and a little round belly helped make him a very realistic helper! In fact, even in the summer with shorts and sandals children would pass him and whisper to their parents that they just saw Santa Claus.

Tom is predeceased by his father Donald Ferguson. He is survived by his mother Abby Ferguson Hansen and sister Kelli (Alan) Hilgendorf of Montana, brother Paul (Cindy) Ferguson of Wisconsin and Brother John (Diana) Ferguson of Sicily. His surviving immediate family includes his wife Linda, daughter Ryanne (Jeremy) Clow, grandsons Riley and Jordan Clow and son Tyler Ferguson all of Shelton, Washington. In addition, he has numerous nieces and nephews in Montana, Washington and Wisconsin and finally his very special friend of sixty-three years, Arthur (Margie) Held of Montana.

Tom displayed an artist's nature by being creative, sensitive and compassionate. He was a friend to many and enemy to few. His kindness for everyone and great sense of humor will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tom's honor to the American Diabetes Association.