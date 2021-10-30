Thomas MacDonald Welch “Mac,” born on March 21, 1957, died on Oct. 19, 2021.

He graduated from University of Nebraska. While at Nebraska, he was on the Crew team. In the '80s, he moved to Seattle. He married Sandra on Sept. 17, 1993, and they moved to Montana in 2000.

Mac is survived by his wife. Sandra Welch; his sister, Jenifer Welch and her two sons Aaron Gebhart and Nick Tarlowski; Karen Paulsen (Chuck), their children Ashely and Zachary (Alexa), Doug van Gelder (Staci), Issabella, Gabrielle, Camille.

He loved canoeing, disc golf, watching track and field, and eating pizza. He loved the outdoors and his pets, Cosmo, Mona and Sophie.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.