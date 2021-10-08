Thomas Morton Newman, our husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully on Oct. 5, 2021, in Billings, Montana. He was born on Feb. 19, 1935, in Cut Bank, Montana.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley, and his children, Susan (Greg) Ando, Nancy (Rusty) Stennerson, and Mary (the late Chris) Good; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A private family service will be held at a later date.