Thomas Patrick Barrett

He always opened a car door for me. Tom and I celebrated our 32nd anniversary on 7/16/2020, and on Aug. 16 of 2019, we renewed our vows. We took a trip down the Oregon coast to see the ocean. Tom worked at the Boys Ranch for 30-plus years, retiring last year in September. He loved his job. The children, he just adored. He'd have movie days where he'd get movies for the children and he'd take them all down to the office one by one and have them sit down on the couch one by one and return with a handful of pop and animal crackers for the kids to enjoy. And the kids loved it!

He was so loved by everybody at work. We took many trips when the boys were little. We went to Yellowstone Park and we drove to South Dakota bear country, where we got our car stalled amongst bears. He couldn't understand why the guy on the horn was saying “don't get out of your car!” Tom said, “but my car is stuck!”

In 2017, Tom lost both his parents. His mom in February of '17, and his dad Walter Ferguson in December, and his biological dad approximately 10 years ago.