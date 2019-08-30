Thomas Ray "Tom" Weldon was born September 10, 1954 in Billings, MT, the youngest of three sons born to Benjamin (Ben) and Mary Louise (Bury) Weldon. His death occurred in his home August 5, 2019, the result of serious medical issues he endured most of his adult life.
During his younger years Tom enjoyed spending time at the Weldon Ranch on Blue Creek. Since he was much younger than his brothers, Bob and Kent, he enjoyed being a part of the busy life there, shared with his country cousins. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandparents, Orville and Elizabeth Weldon, at the ranch.
In 1963 he moved with his parents to Eugene, OR and later to Gresham, OR. His father was employed with Goodrich Tire Co. Tom graduated from Gresham high school in 1972. He was a member of that school's award-winning swim team, in both Butterfly and Freestyle. He was awarded a swimming scholarship at the University of Montana in Missoula, MT.
Tom returned to Billings in 1975. Here he had several friends and MANY relatives. He did carpentry work, worked at Lynch Flying Service, in Billings and Woods Power Grip, in Laurel, MT. Tom enjoyed golfing, fishing, watching Sprint Stock Car racing, especially "The World of Outlaws" and the speed racing at The Salt Flats in Utah.
Tom's friends knew him as a giving person, helpful and kindhearted. He enjoyed the many family events at the family ranch, where he spent time with his multiple cousins, aunts and uncles. Special to him were his God Parents, Aunt Delores and Uncle Clarence Propp and time spent with his Aunt Alice "Muggie" and uncle Jack Stark.
Tom is survived by his brother, Robert (Bob) Weldon Sr. (Deanna); stepmother, Cindora "Cindy" Weldon and her family; nephews Robert Weldon Jr, Paul Weldon, Ben Weldon; niece Christine Cartmell (Kendal); sister-in-law, Loy Weldon, 10 great nieces and nephews. Also, special friend, Patti Rosenberg and her grandchildren who enjoyed spending time with Tom.
Preceding Tom in death were his parents, Ben and Mary Weldon; Bury and Weldon grandparents; brother Kent "Kenny" Weldon, nephew Steve Weldon.
Memorial service will take place on September 5th, 11:00 AM at Dahl Funeral Chapel,10 Yellowstone Ave., Billings, MT. Memories may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com
