Thomas Retford Kirk, Jr. told his first joke in Heaven on October 30th, at the age of 74. Tom was born June 6, 1948 in Billings, MT to Thomas and Marion Yonce Kirk and brought laughter to the family from that day onward, ending his days at his home in Salem, OR with his wife and daughters at his side.
As a child he attended Rimrock Elementary, played with chemistry sets in his basement, sang in his church choir and roamed the neighborhood on his beloved bike. During his teens he faithfully delivered the Billings Gazette on his paper route, excelled at Scouts, warmed hearts with his beautiful piano and cello music and made lifelong friendships, graduating from Senior High in 1966. After years spent studying at his favorite Heidelhaus as a college student in Missoula and working unforgettable summers in places like Yellowstone NP and the uranium mines in Wyoming, Tom graduated in 1971 from the University of Montana with a BS in Pharmacy. He then began a lifetime career in hospital and retail pharmacy, not only excelling in the profession, but genuinely loving it, pouring his heart into it for 40 plus years. He is preceded in death by his father, mother, and his brother, Richard. He is survived by his sister, Karen Kirk Lampe of Blaine, WA, and by the other half of his heart, his wife of 36 years, Marla Enos Kirk of Salem. His quirks live on amongst his four children: Kevin, Jennifer, Ashli and Blaine. His humor echos on in the laughter of his 10 grandchildren.
Tom was humble of heart, generous to a fault, and loyal to the end. He made a difference in the lives of many and will be greatly missed, but we take comfort in knowing his last breath on earth was his first breath in Heaven.
A memorial service will be held in his honor on November 19th, at the First United Methodist Church in Salem, OR beginning at 11am. Restlawn Funeral Home of Salem is assisting with arrangements. An additional celebration of Tom's life will be held at a future date during the summer of 2023 in Billings, MT. For more details, including Tom's favorite places to donate, please visit caringbridge.org and search for Tom Kirk.
