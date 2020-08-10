You have permission to edit this article.
Thomas Richard Sharpe
Thomas Richard Sharpe

On August 3, 2020, Thomas Richard Sharpe of Billings, Montana, passed away at the age of 90.

He leaves behind his wife, Darlene Sharpe of Billings and extended family. See full information at www.smithfuneralchapels.com

