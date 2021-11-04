 Skip to main content
Thomas Strouf, 60, of Billings, passed away on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.

Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary 1001 Alderson Ave. The full obituary is available at www.michelottisawyers.com.

