Thomas “Tom” David Marchington, 68, of Billings, passed Dec. 15, 2021. Cremation has taken place and no services are scheduled at this time.
He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Robertson; children, Rayna Newbury and Vernon Marchington; six grandchildren; sisters, Sheryl Sharbono, Connie Shoate, Darlene Williams, Lori Cox and Karen Miller.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wilbur Marchington; sisters, Roni Brum and Vicki Nava; three nephews; and two nieces.
