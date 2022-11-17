Thomas "Tom" McCann

MONTEREY, CA - Thomas "Tom" McCann passed away on November 13, 2022. Tom was born in Mandan, ND on February 26, 1935.

After attending Mandan High School, Tom graduated from St. John's University (MN) in 1957. He served in the US Army from 1956 to 1982, retiring with the rank of Lt. Colonel.

Tom received his law degree from the Monterey School of Law in 1985 and practiced in Monterey until his retirement in 2014.

Tom was united in marriage with Patricia (Ringius) in 1960. Over 60 years, they shared many adventures and furry companions.

Memorial services provided by The Paul Mortuary.